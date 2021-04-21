Clean Chit to UP Police in Vikas Dubey Encounter Case, Probe Says No Evidence to Rebut Police Claims

An inquiry commission said that there is no evidence against the Uttar Pradesh Police in the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey after his arrest last year and blamed the public, media and the criminal’s family for not coming with proof.

Vikas Dubey and his associates were killed in an encounter last year in July after he reportedly tried to escape when a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh’s Shivli overturned in Kanpur, NDTV reported.

He was wanted for the death of 8 policemen, and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed.

There is “no material evidence” to rebut the police version of the encounter but there is “sufficient material” to support it, the three-member inquiry panel reportedly said in its report submitted to the UP government and the Supreme Court.

The panel was set up by the Supreme Court after petitions called for an investigation into the encounter, alleging it was a set-up by the police.

Sources said the inquiry commission said no one came forward with any evidence against the police, according to the report.

“We did our best to collect evidence, asking the public and media to give their version. The media carried so many stories against the UP police but none gave any evidence,” NDTV quoted sources as saying.

It also said that the media should be careful of what they say and support their stories. It added that it should have helped the commission.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here