Cleanest City Indore Takes Up Unique Challenge of a ‘Covi Safe’ Road

With a proud tag of being the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, Indore remains at the forefront when it comes to innovation. And it did not lag when efforts are being made to rid cities of the Covid-19 virus.

Moving a step ahead of the concept of Corona-free villages, city or a district, Indore city has taken up a unique project of ‘Covi Safe’ road, a stretch which will be taken up as a challenge to be made Corona-free through 100% vaccination.

From Lantern Square to Zanjeerwala Square, the road has been taken up as part of the unique project launched on Wednesday by local MLA and the cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat.

A brainchild of the State Indian Medical Association unit, the project also has a helpdesk in the region besides shopkeepers will also urge their customers to get vaccinated. The health staff has targeted to reach every shop, household and commercial institution as a part of a project which aims 100% vaccination.

“We compiled information by visiting every shop, house and organisation in the area in last 20 days,” IMA office-bearer Satish Joshi said. The 1km stretch had very few people who were vaccinated but with constant efforts from volunteers and health staffers, people started coming forward and got vaccine jabs.

The stretch has a drive-in vaccination centre and a normal vaccination centre established at Abhay Prashal, a mega convention centre in the area.

As part of the project, pro-vaccination activities are being organised in the area besides regular health surveys and the health department establishing a helpdesk for resolving vaccination-related queries.

Personnel of police and traffic are also making people adhere to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The volunteers claimed that things weren’t easy at the outset as it was a big question of whom to include in the project and how they can be made a part of the project as there was lockdown and locals were sceptical about the idea.

“Raising awareness for the vaccination is the prime goal and also we wish to develop this stretch as a model area which leads other areas and cities by example,” said another volunteer, adding it all depends on mutual trust as people will have faith that this is a Corona-free area.

The city is at number two place on vaccination and government staffers, NGOs and volunteers are working in tandem for promoting vaccination, said Tulsiram Silawat, adding the area will be rid of the virus through 100% vaccination.

The city’s image of being the cleanest in the country was sullied significantly after it emerged as the numero uno hotspot of the Covid-19 in 2020 and this year during the second wave as well. The city’s image was also dented further after a couple of incidents of assaults on health staffers took place last year.

However, since then the city has taken up many initiatives as corrective measures and on Wednesday, the city of Holkars slipped to second place (36) in terms of daily Covid-19 cases behind Bhopal which had 47 cases in 24 hours. The State had only 160 fresh cases in a day. The active cases have down to 32,37 across the State, MP heath bulletin said.

