Cleaning Practice on Vande Bharat Changed After Viral Video of Garbage in Train's Vestibule | WATCH

The cleaning process of Vande Bharat express trains has been changed in light of passengers complaining of litter, food packets and other garbage in the train’s vestibule upon arrival to its destination. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in these trains.

Taking cognizance of some media reports regarding littering in Vande Bharat Train by passengers, Vaishnaw emphasised adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights.

In this process, one person will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put the litter in the bag. He shared a video of the new practice on his Twitter handle. “Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected," he said.

Earlier, photographs of Vande Bharat Trains were tweeted by some passengers showing used food packets and other garbage scattered in the train’s vestibule after it had reached its destination.

A few internet users had urged the minister to take immediate action in the matter.

There were reports of the newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express being littered with plates, cups, and other trash.

Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals. Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

(With ANI Inputs)

