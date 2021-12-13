'Cleanliness, Creation...': At Varanasi, PM Modi Urges Indians to Take These Three Resolutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor while on his two-day visit to Varanasi. In his address to the gathering inside the Kashi Vishwanath complex, he stated that a new history is being created with the project while also urging Indians to make a commitment to sanitation, innovation and an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Addressing a gathering, the prime minister said every Indian, for him, is a part of God, and, thus, wanted to ask them for “something”, not for him, but for the country.

“I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation, and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India," PM Modi was quoted saying.

Deliberating on the said resolutions, PM called for people’s participation in the Namami Gange Mission. Taking about the second resolution, PM Modi said Indians had lost their faith in their own creation because of the long period of slavery. While in the third resolution he said it is necessary to intensify efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi took a holy dip in the river Ganga and offered prayers. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he landed in Varanasi and had received a welcome from the people of his Lok Sabha constituency. The temple city’s Rs 339-crore project, the foundation of which was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, has been completed in less than three years as planned, despite the Covid pandemic.

23 buildings will be inaugurated in this phase of the project, spread over a massive area of almost five lakh square feet.

With UP polls around the corner, this event is likely to be showcased as one of the ruling party’s key achievements. Top party leaders and Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been called in for a show of strength, NDTV said.

