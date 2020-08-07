Clear Ammonium Nitrate from North Chennai Warehouse: Panel's Recommendation to Customs

A multi-disciplinary panel tasked with inspecting the 740-tonne ammonium nitrate consignment gathering dust for over four years in a warehouse off Chennai has recommended that the Customs Department “clear” the stock from the godown, said a report from the panel.

The 740-tonne consignment was seized in late 2015 from the imports of Karur-based Amman Chemicals after its application for a key licence was rejected. The company has been engaged in a legal battle to continue its business.

According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board report, it has been recommended to the Commissioner of Customs to "take immediate action to clear the stored ammonium nitrate from the said CFS [Container Freight Station] as the same is still under the possession of the customs department".

A panel consisting of environmental engineers and senior police officers had visited the Container Freight Station operated by company Sattva in Tiruvottiyur to the north of Chennai on Thursday.

According to the report prepared on August 6, the Customs department has begun the process of accepting bids for the ammonium nitrate and that the beneficiaries would be shortlisted in three days. It added that 12,000 people lived at two points at distances of 700m and 1.5 kilometre from the place where the consignment is stored.

“The nearest habitations are namely, Manali new town at a distance of 700m in the northern direction with a population of about 7,000, and Sadayankuppam village at a distance of 1,500m in the eastern direction with a population of about 5,000,” the report said.

The devastation at a port in Beirut in Lebanon due to inadequately secured ammonium nitrate has led to caution across ports and container terminals. After news emerged that the port at North Chennai has also stores of nearly 740 tonnes of the highly inflammable chemical, pressure is building up on the Tamil Nadu government to do something about it soon.