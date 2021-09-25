'Clear Stand on Caste Census in 3 Days': Tejaswi Yadav's to CM Nitish Kumar

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that a caste census on the Backward Classes is administratively difficult at the Supreme Court, politics in Bihar is on the boil, resulting in a rift within the NDA alliance. And now, opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given three days ultimatum to Bihar Chief Minister to clear his stand on the caste census.

Speaking to the media, Tejaswi said, “Our fight for caste census will continue. We give Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar three days to clear his stand on the caste census. As the chief minister clears his stand, we will decide what course of action should be taken.”

“Different states across the country have demanded the BJP-run central government to conduct a caste census but people from Bihar are actively demanding for it,” added Tejaswi Yadav.

RJD founder and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, soon after BJP’s stand on conducting a caste census, urged the people from backward castes to boycott BJP’s OBC MPs and MLAs. “Why do BJP and RSS hate the backward caste? A caste census will help the development of all the communities," he said.

The RJD and its senior leaders have been actively asking the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand a caste census. A delegation of leaders from various political parties on August 28 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and placed their demand for a Caste Census.

The delegation was led by Nitish Kumar and included leaders from JDU, BJP, RJD and 11 other regional parties active in state politics.

The Bihar Assembly has twice passed the proposal to conduct a caste census in the state. The proposal was initiated in the Bihar Assembly by RJD. However, the BJP in the Lok Sabha, in August, had stated that the government has not given a thought to conducting caste census in the country.

