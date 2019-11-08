Clearer Skies But Delhi's Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category, Hope Hinges on Favourable Winds
The AQI once again breached the 350-level across many parts of the Delhi including Nehru Nagar (396), Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium (377), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (364) and Ashok Vihar.
A man wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Capital's air quality remained in the "very poor" on Friday just days after light rains had brought some respite. The AQI once again breached the 350-level across many parts of the Delhi including Nehru Nagar (396), Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium (377), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (364) and Ashok Vihar.
The air quality also dipped in the neighbouring Noida (378), Ghaziabad (400), Greater Noida (386), and Faridabad (364).
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
According to weather experts, high humidity and light winds affect the dispersion of pollutants and lead to the formation of more potent secondary particles.
Gufran Beig, the head of the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR, said scanty rain in cold weather is always harmful as it leads to high humidity which, in turn, creates secondary particulate matter.
However, the weather experts said, Haryana and Punjab received good rains which will reduce the impact of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution. The wind speed is set to increase from Friday evening onwards, which will flush out pollutants.
(With PTI inputs)
