Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Clearer Skies But Delhi's Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category, Hope Hinges on Favourable Winds

The AQI once again breached the 350-level across many parts of the Delhi including Nehru Nagar (396), Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium (377), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (364) and Ashok Vihar.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A man wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
A man wears anti-pollution mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Capital's air quality remained in the "very poor" on Friday just days after light rains had brought some respite. The AQI once again breached the 350-level across many parts of the Delhi including Nehru Nagar (396), Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium (377), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (364) and Ashok Vihar.

The air quality also dipped in the neighbouring Noida (378), Ghaziabad (400), Greater Noida (386), and Faridabad (364).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

According to weather experts, high humidity and light winds affect the dispersion of pollutants and lead to the formation of more potent secondary particles.

Gufran Beig, the head of the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR, said scanty rain in cold weather is always harmful as it leads to high humidity which, in turn, creates secondary particulate matter.

However, the weather experts said, Haryana and Punjab received good rains which will reduce the impact of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution. The wind speed is set to increase from Friday evening onwards, which will flush out pollutants.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram