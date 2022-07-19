Cleartrip Confirms Breach, Says User Data Is 'safe'

Flipkart-owned flight booking platform Cleartrip has reported a data breach. However, the company told its customers that their data was safe.

In an e-mail to its users, the company said that “this is to inform you that there has been a security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems”.

“No sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems,” the company mentioned.

“We are completely mindful that this would be of concern to you. We would like to assure you that aside from some details which are a part of your profile, no sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems. You can choose to reset your password as a precautionary measure,” it added.

The company started informing users about the breach in an ambiguous tone, without revealing any specifics on which data was accessed by the hackers.

“As per our protocols, we have immediately intimated the relevant cyber authorities and are taking appropriate legal action and recourse to ensure necessary steps are being taken as per the law,” the company said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patronage and your continued trust in our brand,” it added.

