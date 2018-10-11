Cleric Arrested for Getting Passport for Wife on False Information in UP

A cleric was arrested for allegedly providing forged documents for getting passport for his wife in Shamli district, police said.The cleric allegedly applied for a passport for his second wife and gave documents of his first wife, who had already died, Station House Officer Anil Kumar said.During investigation, it was found that the passport documents were in the name of first wife. He had married his sister-in-law after the death of his first wife, he said. A case was registered against him, the officer said.