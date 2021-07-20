Clerics Appeal Not to Post Photos or Videos of Eid-ul-Azha Sacrifice on Social Media

The Islamic Center of India has issued an advisory on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, the head of the center, has appealed that only 50 people should offer prayers in the mosque as per the government guidelines. He has said that special care should be taken of masks, social distance during this time and no one should shake hands or hug anyone.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has said, “Only those animals should be sacrificed, which are not legally banned. Also sacrifice should not be done on the roadside and in public places. The third part of the meat should be distributed among the poor. People should not put photos and videos of Qurbani on social media and everyone must pray to Allah to end the Coronavirus pandemic."

The festival of that Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Azha, is the second biggest festival of Islam. The festival of Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. On this day, Muslims sacrifice animals after offering prayers in the mosque. This time Bakrid will be celebrated in India on 21st July. In view of Corona, and to avoid this dangerous infection, the state government has also issued many guidelines.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines regarding Eid Ul Azha. In view of the corona infection, guidelines have also been issued for all religious places. According to which a mass gathering cannot be done at any religious place. Not more than 50 people will gather in any event related to Eid.

