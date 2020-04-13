Clerics Mull Live Streaming of Taraweeh This Ramzan to Follow Social Distancing Norms

Lucknow: As the 21-day lockdown looks set to be extended, Muslim clerics are mulling a unique way to let people offer prayers and perform other rituals this Ramzan without going out for gathering. The clerics have already urged people not to go to mosques to offer Friday prayers and to obey the guidelines of social distancing.

With the holy month of Ramzan around the corner, Muslims are worried about performing Taraweeh, the additional prayers during the month right after the evening Isha Namaz.

During Tarwaeeh, Chapters (Para) from holy Quran are recited as the prayers are offered. Taraweeh may last from one week to the entire month of Holy Ramzan depending upon the number of Chapters (Para) being read in a single day.

Clerics are of the opinion that a live streaming of Taraweeh on various social media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter can be introduced along with some guidelines on how to perform it at home.

Speaking to News18, spokesperson of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Sufiyan Nizami said, “The idea is being considered and discussion will be held among the Ulemas and senior clerics. If the idea is feasible from Shariat point of view, it may be brought in practice. Decision in this regard will be taken soon.”

Chairman of Islamic Centre of India and senior sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has already appealed to Muslims to abide by the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the month of Ramzan is approaching, it is obvious that Taraweeh prayers will also be held. But in the wake of coronavirus spread and abiding by the social distancing norms, only four to five people, including the Hafiz, will be allowed to hold Taraweeh prayers.

“Those who can afford calling a Hafiz at their houses may do so, rest others should perform Taraweeh with 20 rakaats of Namaaz from the Aayats from the Holy Quran which they remember. There should be no Roza Iftaar parties at all, instead that money should be utilised for food and ration for the poor people. Also people should avoid sending loads of Iftaari to the mosques, they should only send Iftaari for four or five people who are in the mosque. People should pray especially to end this pandemic,” he had said.

On Sunday evening, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged religious leaders to ensure that social distancing is maintained during upcoming festivals. “I know there are events like Baisakhi and Ramzan. I would request all religious leaders to urge people not to gather for any kind public function as social distancing must be practised,” he said.

Thirty-one new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 483. The maximum numbers of positive patients were reported from Agra (109), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar with 64 positive patients.

