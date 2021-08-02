Clerics Object to Language Used in Circular Banning Muharram Procession in UP

Clerics in Uttar Pradesh have objected to the language used in the notice sent by the state government banning Muharram procession on August 10 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and termed it as “derogatory”. The clerics even asked the administration to apologise for “hurting religious sentiments”.

UP director general of police Mukul Goyal said, “Due to the Covid protocol, there is a ban on the Muharram procession on the order of the Supreme Court. The circular has been issued on Muharram for a long time and it is nothing new. The circular has been issued to maintain better law and order during the festival. However, we do not intend to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.”

Senior Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has asked Muharram committees of the entire state to not attend any police meetings in protest against the circular containing derogatory language by the police administration. Kalbe told media, “The notice should be withdrawn only then anything is possible. This statement does not seem to be of DGP…”

The Shia clerics have asked officials to roll back the notice and take action against those who prepared it.

The state government has banned Muharram in Uttar Pradesh in view of the prevailing Covid situation. No procession (also called Tazia) is allowed to be taken for 10 days from August 10-19 in the state.

DGP Goyal had issued detailed instructions on the security arrangements and had also asked clerics to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. Goyal asked police personnel to ensure traffic was not obstructed, barriers and check posts were in place to check suspicious vehicles and special measures were taken to keep things “normal” during Muharram.

He also instructed the police officers to interact with religious leaders, peace committee officials and citizens and inform them about the directions of the Supreme Court and the government regarding religious events in view of Covid-19.

A close watch should be kept on anti-social and communal elements and there should be no disturbance, he added. The police will be more watchful of those areas where incidents have taken place during Muharram. He also asked police officers to monitor content on social media.

