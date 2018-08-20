English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Clerics Urge Muslims to Donate 10% of their Bakrid Budget to Flood Victims
A senior cleric appealed muslims to donate at least 10% of Bakrid's budget to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund as the festival celebrates the spirit of sacrifice and people should refrain from any kind of lavish celebrations.
Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli Image: Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli/FB
Lucknow: With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, clerics have urged Muslims to donate at least 10% of their budget for the festival to the Kerala Flood Victims.
This appeal made by the clerics has won hearts on social media.
Senior cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali wrote on his facebook page, “An important appeal: Donate at least 10% of your Eid-Ul-Azha budget to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund. The true message of Eid-ul-Azha is that along with sacrificing an animal we must develop a spirit of sacrifice in our self so that whenever the humanity is in need of help we all must come forward and help the mankind. This is the true message of Qurbani.”
He further added, “Bakrid is all about celebrating the spirit of sacrifice and people should realise this and restrict themselves from any kind of lavish celebrations.”
The focus in Kerala has now shifted to relief work. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said rescue operations were in the final round, said priority would now be given to providing safe drinking water and restoring electricity and water supply.
Similarly, Senior Shia cleric, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, “I would like to appeal to all the people who can afford to contribute, to please contribute towards the Kerala Relief Fund and give a helping hand. The festival of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) has always been a festival of sacrifice and people should come forward and help people of Kerala along with low-key celebrations.”
The Monsoon rains in Kerala claimed 13 more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 370.
A total of 7,24,649 displaced persons have been housed in 5,645 relief camps.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
