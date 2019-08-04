Clerk Sent to Police Custody for Embezzling Rajasthan Govt Funds Worth 35 Crore
Om Prakash Sharma posted at the office of a Chief Block Education Officer allegedly transferred Rs 35 cr to the bank accounts of his relatives and friends by showing 172 'fake' retired employees on government record and claiming their funds of earned leaves,
representative image
Bikaner: A court in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday sent a clerk to police remand till August 8 for allegedly misappropriating Rs 35 crore from the state education department fund, officials said.
The accused, Om Prakash Sharma, was posted on a deputation basis at the office of a Chief Block Education Officer in Sri Ganganagar. He surrendered before the court on Sunday, after being on the run for the past several days, an official said.
Sharma allegedly transferred Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of his relatives and friends by showing 172 "fake" retired employees on government record and claiming their funds of earned leaves, Purani Abadi police station incharge Digpal Singh said.
After Sharma surrendered, the court sent him to police remand till August 8, Singh said.
