Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Clerk Sent to Police Custody for Embezzling Rajasthan Govt Funds Worth 35 Crore

Om Prakash Sharma posted at the office of a Chief Block Education Officer allegedly transferred Rs 35 cr to the bank accounts of his relatives and friends by showing 172 'fake' retired employees on government record and claiming their funds of earned leaves,

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Clerk Sent to Police Custody for Embezzling Rajasthan Govt Funds Worth 35 Crore
representative image
Loading...

Bikaner: A court in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday sent a clerk to police remand till August 8 for allegedly misappropriating Rs 35 crore from the state education department fund, officials said.

The accused, Om Prakash Sharma, was posted on a deputation basis at the office of a Chief Block Education Officer in Sri Ganganagar. He surrendered before the court on Sunday, after being on the run for the past several days, an official said.

Sharma allegedly transferred Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of his relatives and friends by showing 172 "fake" retired employees on government record and claiming their funds of earned leaves, Purani Abadi police station incharge Digpal Singh said.

After Sharma surrendered, the court sent him to police remand till August 8, Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram