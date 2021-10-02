Climate Finance Crucial for Developing Countries Like India, to Meet Goals: Union Minister

India recognises the urgency of strong climate action to stay within the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday, reiterating that climate finance is crucial for developing countries to meet their targets. The minister was representing India at the Ministerial Plenary of Pre-COP 26 hosted by Italy through video conferencing from September 30 to October 2 in Milan in the run up to 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26). "India recognises the urgency of strong climate action in this decade to ensure that the world is on track to stay within the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, as well as adapt to its impacts, and minimise loss and damage," Yadav said.

"Hence, the COP 26 outcome must emphasise the need to plug the ambition gap by delivering the means of implementation support that will allow developing countries to enhance their climate actions," he said. The meeting was aimed at setting the path to 26th COP of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and providing a platform to parties to share insight on their expectations from the conference which is scheduled to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

The minister said India strongly believes that the only way to deliver climate goals, particularly on mitigation, is through concrete action on speedy, assured and sustained finance. Tweeting about the meeting, Yadav said, "Highlighted that India recognises the urgency of strong climate action in this decade to ensure that we are on track to stay within the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement." "Climate finance is crucial for developing countries, including India, to meet their climate goals, and India strongly believes that COP 26 must initiate the process of setting the new collective long-term climate finance goal post-2020," he tweeted.

The minister said that climate change is embedded in India's development strategy and India has been a front runner in taking ambitious climate action. "However, India has a large population that is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Hence, adaptation is among the top priorities for our country," he said. COP 26 holds significance this year as it is expected to discuss the status of climate finance promises by developed nations to developing nations.

India has time and again maintained that it is suffering because of the mistakes of others and is not responsible for the climate change. It has also reiterated that the countries responsible for climate change should finance what they committed to and make technology available at an affordable cost.

Under the Copenhagen Accord, developed countries are committed to a goal of mobilising 100 billion dollar a year by 2020 to help developing countries mitigate climate change. Under the Paris Agreement, India has three quantifiable nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which include lowering the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent compared to 2005 levels by 2030; increase total cumulative electricity generation from fossil free energy sources to 40 per cent by 2030 and create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tons through additional forest and tree cover.

