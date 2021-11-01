Climate Issues Changed Indian Cropping Patterns, Says PM Modi, Batting for 'Global Adaptation' at COP26

Climate change is affecting farmers in India, forcing them to change their cropping pattern, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a brief address at the COP26 in Glasgow.

Referring to some of India’s policies such as the ‘Clean India Mission’ and ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, PM Modi said that his government is focused on bringing adaptation policies.

“We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies & schemes. In India, schemes like ‘Nal Se Jal’, Clean India Mission & Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life,” he stated at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference

Reiterating the importance of these policies, PM Modi said that there should be more local support for “global climate adaptation that has not got enough space as compared to mitigation."

“Many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature. To make sure that this knowledge flows to next generations, it should be added to schools syllabus. Protection of lifestyle suitable to local conditions can also be an important part of adoption,” he said.

The @COP26 Summit offers a wonderful opportunity to interact with various world leaders. In a short while, I will be delivering the National Statement at the Summit. pic.twitter.com/25l4SqnHBH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

PM Modi was warmly greeted by his British counterpart Boris Johnson upon his arrival at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit where he would deliver a national statement. Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and was then seen interacting animatedly with them. The three leaders also attended the G20 Summit in Italy which concluded on Sunday.

“Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Later, Johnson opened the climate summit, warning that two degrees more to global temperatures will jeopardise food supplies, three degrees more will bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and “we say goodbye to whole cities".

He made the comparison between world leaders and James Bond, saying that the fictional secret agent often ends his films fighting to stop a force from ending the world. “The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real," he warned.

