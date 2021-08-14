Climb Aboard INS VIKRANT With Us and Experience the Thrilling Grandeur of the Made-in-India Warship

It’s easy to spot VIKRANT from the bridge across the Cochin Shipyard. The curvature of its flight deck gives it away.

But it’s only when you get closer that the impact of the 45,000 tonne Made-in-India warship hits you. It is massive; with 14 decks and 2,300 compartments and has the ability to carry 1,700 sailors and officers, and 30 Mig-29 K fighters and helicopters. If you put it upright, it will be 80 meters higher than the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

My video journalist is nervous. We are getting aboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier. This the first time he and I are shooting on a warship.

VIKRANT: ALMOST COMPLETED

VIKRANT is abuzz with activity. Men in blue overalls with yellow helmets are welding, polishing, and cutting all over the ship. They are contractual workers who have come in every day - 2 lakh of them for 13 years - and built ‘India’s dream’.

At the Bridge, the command and control of a warship, the Commanding Officer designate of IAC VIKRANT, Cmde V Harke, is wearing a smile as he welcomes us onboard. The ship is just back from its maiden Sea Trials. They have gone off better than expected.

“There were butterflies in my stomach since this was her first time at sea. But the trials were perfect," he says.

On how it feels to be the first CO of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier: “An honour and a privilege."

TAKING FLIGHT

Right next to the Bridge is the Flyco, the Flight Command from where all flight operations are controlled. It has not been put to use so far because flight trials onboard are yet to start.

When they do that, Mig 29 K fighters and Kamov helicopters will be first to make an appearance. The Flyco has a commanding view of the 190 meters long landing axis where two fighters can take off at the same time.

This is where we meet Cdr Rohith Nambiar, the person in-charge of all fight operations onboard the IAC. He is a Kamov Helicopter pilot and has the rare distinction of being the commissioning crew of two aircraft carriers.

First INS VIKRAMADITYA and now IAC VIKRANT

The flight deck of both Vikramaditya and Vikrant is similar, which means a pilot trained on one platform can operate from the other. But not every fighter pilot can take off or land from an aircraft carrier. It requires a very high degree of precision and skill.

“This is a floating airfield. So imagine trying to land on something that is also moving. And if the sea is kind then the ship is not just moving, it is also rocking and rolling. The runway, as you can see, is much shorter than a regular one on land, so an Air Force fighter pilot, for example, will not be able to land or take off from Vikrant, says Cdr Nambiar.

Russian engineers are onboard today to fix up the aviation complex. While 76 per cent of Vikrant is indigenous 24 per cent of it comes from friendly countries.

The aviation complex is Russian. The four gas turbines that propel the ship are from the American company General Electric.

THE SUB STATION WITHIN A SHIP

As we move around - from the main switchboard, to the engine room, to the ship control room - climbing steps for each deck, the heat is stifling. A ship is a steel box. It generates heat from inside. And it absorbs heat from outside.

The air conditioning needs to be on 24×7, so do the lights. VIKRANT carries 6,000 tonnes of diesel on its’ sojourns at sea that produces 24 MW of power, everyday. That is enough power to light up half of Kochi.

Is the system onboard Vikrant mindful of its energy consumption? Cdr Vineet Kumar, the Electrical Officer onboard, points to the LED lights all around the ship.

“We are a war machine. For operational needs, we do not compromise on anything. But we are using LEDs and yes, every time we leave our cabins we make sure the lights are switched off," he says.

THE ARMADA

Even without the spit and polish, VIKRANT is a beauty to behold. One of its more dramatic features is the aircraft lift that brings the asset from the hanger to the flight deck that is three stories below. There has been some questioning about its size. It is big enough to fit the Mig 29 K. But can accommodate bigger aircraft like the Rafale, if required? Most in the Navy dismiss this as a controversy pushed by lobbies that work for aviation majors.

Vice Admiral Anil Chawla has used this very lift to come to the flight deck to give media interviews. He is the boss of the Southern Naval Commander, under whose watchful eye IAC VIKRANT has been constructed. He says VIKRANT is on track to be commissioned into the Navy next year, the year India completes 75 years of its Independence.

An aircraft carrier is a potent symbol of a nation’s power, he says, but what makes VIKRANT special is that this is a carrier built in India.

There are only eight other countries - including Britain, China, France, Italy, Japan, USA, Spain, and Russia - that have the capability and capacity to design and build their aircraft carrier.

“Apart from the strategic symbolism, just the sight of this majestic carrier with its array of aircraft is a message. A message that this is a big country that cannot be messed around with," says Vice Admiral Chawla.

The size of an aircraft carrier is based on how many aircraft it needs to carry. It is a strategic asset. It carries strategic assets on board. That makes it vulnerable. So, how does a navy protect its flagship? By giving it an Armada - a fleet of ships including a tanker that travels with it for refueling.

“Yes, an aircraft carrier needs its own fleet. But beyond that, it has much greater punch and reach to cause more harm to the enemy at much greater ranges than would be possible without it," says Vice Admiral Chawla.

Eventually, there will also be a gym and bakery onboard.

VIKRANT’S REBIRTH

India has operated aircraft carriers for long - since 1961. Infact, India’s First Aircraft Carrier that came from Britain was called INS VIKRANT. It was a much-loved ship, so grand that the Shah of Iran brought his whole cabinet for dinner onboard during a friendly port call.

Its moment of glory came in 1971 during the war for Bangladesh’s independence when it enforced a naval blockade to East Pakistan. When it was sent to the ship breakers, there was heartbreak all around

“Ships die but their souls survives. IAC VIKRANT carries the name of INS VIKRANT. It will be a worthy inheritor," says Cmde V Harke.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Vikrant. Viraat. Vikramaditya. Why do the names of all Indian Air Craft Carries start with a V?

“V for Victory. V for Vijay," says says Cmde V Ganapathy, the warship production superintendent on board. He is essentially the bridge between the Navy and the Cochin Shipyard that is building the IAC.

We are in the very hot and imposing engine room of VIKRANT where its four gas turbines that propel the ship are located. All of India’s aircraft carriers have been steam-fuelled. The Americans have massive nuclear-powered carriers. Then why did the Navy go with gas turbines? For one, explains Cmde Ganpathy, nuclear is expensive.

“It is complicated and has compliance and security issues. Plus when the ship was being designed by the Directorate of Naval design, 2003 onwards, India’s own nuclear capability with respect to marine technology was still in it’s nascent stage," he says.

“Overall, keeping everything in mind, this was the best package for us," he adds.

‘BUILDING A DREAM’

Thirty-nine ships are under construction at the Cochin shipyard, but IAC - 1 is the most complex they have ever built. Infact it is the first warship ever to be built in the 49-year-old shipyard. At the hanger where the aircraft will be placed, Suresh Babu and his team are reviewing the finishing touches. They have less than a year now to hand over the ship to the Navy.

Babu, the Director Operations, retired two months ago but has returned to ensure that the prestige project is delivered on time.

“We are building India’s dream," he says.

Ask him about the 6-year delay and the 6-fold budget overrun and he has an answer ready: “The design kept evolving, so there were delays. Then the Russians who were to send us the steel to build the ship backed out. DRDO took two years to develop the steel for us."

The 23,000 tonnes of military grade steel used to build IAC VIKRANT was developed by the DRDO and the Steel Authority of India.

IAC - 1 DONE, IAC - 2 NEXT?

India has spent 23,000 crore rupees designing and constructing an Indigenous aircraft carrier. It has created an ecosystem of local companies, engineers, designers, and workers, with expertise in ship-building. IAC-1 or VIKRANT is the crown jewel of India’s naval shipbuilding. Will we now build on this expertise and get IAC-2? The Navy is keen, but CDS Gen Bipin Rawat isn’t.

Budgetary constraints have marooned the proposal. “It will be a travesty if we don’t build on the experience and expertise that VIKRANT has given us," says former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash.

UP and RUNNING

Onboard Vikrant, the mood for the moment is celebratory. India’s 35-year wait for an Indigenous aircraft carrier is nearing the finishing line. “We are up. We are running. Catch us if you can," says Lt Cdr Saikrishnan at the throttle control.

