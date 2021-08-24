A recent clip that is in sharp contrast to the other visuals emerging from Afghanistan shows the Acting President of the country playing volleyball with anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir. The clip was shared by freelance journalist Natiq Malikzada. The authenticity of the video could not be verified by News18. “Amrullah Saleh playing volleyball in Panjshir," he wrote.

The next day, a photo of the scene was shared by BBC journalist Yalda Hakim with the caption: “Just three hours from Kabul, Vice President @AmrullahSaleh2 and the anti-Taliban resistance fighters, play volleyball - Panjshir Valley, August 2021."

In the same thread, Yatiq shared another photo saying: “People’s Resistance Forces – Today 5 PM - Panjsir, Afghanistan."

The shares drew tweets of appreciation from netizens. One user wrote: “More power & good wishes to him & all other patriotic Afghans like him. The cancer of Taliban can only be eradicated by the struggle of patriotic Afghans. Sending our prayers.. from India."

Another user said: “A lot depends on this man #AmarUllah_Saleh on what will be the future of #Afghanishtan . Resistance forces under him are hope to Afghans who wish to see their country unshackle themselves from Tal!ban. #PanjshirValley is the last fort & symbol of Afghan resistance to tyranny."

Afghanistan’s Acting President Amrullah Saleh has highlighted the dire ‘humanitarian situation’ in Andarab valley of the northern Baghlan province and accused the Taliban of committing human rights violations in the region. This comes as clashes were reported between the Taliban and resistance forces in the Andarab region.

Speaking about his love for his country, he had tweeted: “That indelible color red in my heart is Afghanistan. Only God will one day evacuate my soul from here but still my remains will reunite with the soil. I own Afghanistan & it owns me. We are one. It speaks to me every day."

