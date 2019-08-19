Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bodies of Teens Kept in Rock Salt at Morgue in Maharashtra Hospital to 'Bring Them Back to Life'

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bodies of Teens Kept in Rock Salt at Morgue in Maharashtra Hospital to 'Bring Them Back to Life'
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Police are verifying a purported incident wherein bodies of two teenagers were found kept in rock salt at the morgue of a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, apparently to "bring them back to life".

Police have written a letter to dean of the hospital concerned to verify the incident, an official said on Sunday. "As the bodies were in the possession of the hospital, we cannot confirm the incident," said MIDC police station inspector Ranjeet Shirsath.

He, however, confirmed to have written a letter to verify the incident.

A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life.

The deceased, both residents of Master Colony in Jalgaon, had drowned in a pond on Friday evening, he said.

"Their bodies were sent for postmortem on the same night but what happened in the hospital's mortuary is not known," said the official.

The last rites of the teenagers were performed by their family members on Saturday morning, he added. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram