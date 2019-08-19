Bodies of Teens Kept in Rock Salt at Morgue in Maharashtra Hospital to 'Bring Them Back to Life'
A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Police are verifying a purported incident wherein bodies of two teenagers were found kept in rock salt at the morgue of a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, apparently to "bring them back to life".
Police have written a letter to dean of the hospital concerned to verify the incident, an official said on Sunday. "As the bodies were in the possession of the hospital, we cannot confirm the incident," said MIDC police station inspector Ranjeet Shirsath.
He, however, confirmed to have written a letter to verify the incident.
A video that has been widely circulated on the social media purportedly shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life.
The deceased, both residents of Master Colony in Jalgaon, had drowned in a pond on Friday evening, he said.
"Their bodies were sent for postmortem on the same night but what happened in the hospital's mortuary is not known," said the official.
The last rites of the teenagers were performed by their family members on Saturday morning, he added.
