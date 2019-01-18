Close-aide Among 3 Arrested for Abetting Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Suicide

The Indore police arrested three people on Friday in connection with self-styled spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s abetment of suicide.Maharaj shot himself in the head at his residence on June 12, 2018.Among those arrested are Vinayak Dhule, the trusted aide of Maharaj who was made the caretaker of his properties in Maharaj’s will, driver Sharad Deshmukh and a woman who has been accused of blackmailing the spiritual leader to marry her.All three have been charged under section 306 of the IPC which concerns abetment of suicide, section 120B of IPC which deals with conspiracy and section 384 which concerns harassment.The police produced the three before the Magistrate’s court soon after their lawyer moved the court alleging their illegal detention.The court then remanded them to judicial custody.The deceased’s wife Dr. Ayushi had met senior police officers on Friday and reportedly handed them vital evidence against the accused.The police claimed that they have found audio clips where the accused woman can be heard plotting about “eliminating Dr. Ayushi”.Right after his suicide, CCTV footage of a restaurant had surfaced in which Maharaj was seen with the woman.Maharaj married Dr. Ayushi, who was also his disciple, in 2017 after his first wife had passed away in 2015.