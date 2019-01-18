English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Close-aide Among 3 Arrested for Abetting Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Suicide
Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shot himself in the head at his residence on June 12, 2018.
File photo of spiritual guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj.
Loading...
Indore: The Indore police arrested three people on Friday in connection with self-styled spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s abetment of suicide.
Maharaj shot himself in the head at his residence on June 12, 2018.
Among those arrested are Vinayak Dhule, the trusted aide of Maharaj who was made the caretaker of his properties in Maharaj’s will, driver Sharad Deshmukh and a woman who has been accused of blackmailing the spiritual leader to marry her.
All three have been charged under section 306 of the IPC which concerns abetment of suicide, section 120B of IPC which deals with conspiracy and section 384 which concerns harassment.
The police produced the three before the Magistrate’s court soon after their lawyer moved the court alleging their illegal detention.
The court then remanded them to judicial custody.
The deceased’s wife Dr. Ayushi had met senior police officers on Friday and reportedly handed them vital evidence against the accused.
The police claimed that they have found audio clips where the accused woman can be heard plotting about “eliminating Dr. Ayushi”.
Right after his suicide, CCTV footage of a restaurant had surfaced in which Maharaj was seen with the woman.
Maharaj married Dr. Ayushi, who was also his disciple, in 2017 after his first wife had passed away in 2015.
Maharaj shot himself in the head at his residence on June 12, 2018.
Among those arrested are Vinayak Dhule, the trusted aide of Maharaj who was made the caretaker of his properties in Maharaj’s will, driver Sharad Deshmukh and a woman who has been accused of blackmailing the spiritual leader to marry her.
All three have been charged under section 306 of the IPC which concerns abetment of suicide, section 120B of IPC which deals with conspiracy and section 384 which concerns harassment.
The police produced the three before the Magistrate’s court soon after their lawyer moved the court alleging their illegal detention.
The court then remanded them to judicial custody.
The deceased’s wife Dr. Ayushi had met senior police officers on Friday and reportedly handed them vital evidence against the accused.
The police claimed that they have found audio clips where the accused woman can be heard plotting about “eliminating Dr. Ayushi”.
Right after his suicide, CCTV footage of a restaurant had surfaced in which Maharaj was seen with the woman.
Maharaj married Dr. Ayushi, who was also his disciple, in 2017 after his first wife had passed away in 2015.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results