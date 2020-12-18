Close Aide of Party Veteran Digvijaya Singh, Son of Jhabua MLA Wins Youth Congress Organisational Polls

Held after five years, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, son of Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria won the Youth Congress organisational polls on Friday. Due to the Covid-19 scare, the YC polling was conducted online recently.

Former union minister Kantilal Bhuria is a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. The National Student Union of India’s (NSUI) state head, Agar MLA Vipin Wankhede had withdrawn from the race of president and was elected as vice president. Wankhede, an active student leader, was seen as the strongest claimant for the post but had withdrawn from the race of state president a day ahead of the polling.

Defeating the nearest rival Sanjay Singh by 20,420 votes, Bhuria won the race, while NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi secured third place.

Ajit Baurasi and Pratima Mudgal also got elected as YC vice presidents, while Vivek Tripathi was elected as state secretary. Bhuria was defeated by BJP’s GS Damore for the Jhabua assembly poll in 2018 and was looking for political rehabilitation since then. Around 1.10 lakh YC members took part in the online voting.

It was also speculated that Digvijaya Singh was lobbying hard for Vikrant Bhuria and he had persuaded Kamal Nath to let Bhuria be crowned as YC state head. After Wankhede withdrew his nomination, it became a cakewalk for Bhuria.

The polls were a vivid reminder of the 2011 elections when it was almost certain that Priyavrat Singh, nephew of Digvijaya Singh would be elected as the state head even before the final results were announced. Eventually, Priyavrat went on to become a minister in the Kamal Nath government.

The YC after these polls got a new state head after seven years when Kunal Chaudhary, now an MLA had got elected as the state head. Office bearers also were elected for the posts of general secretaries, secretaries and district heads.