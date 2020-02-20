Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Close Shave For Cops as Dinghy Upturns in Bhopal's Upper Lake During IPS Service Meet

The incident occurred when water sports activities were on at the lake as a part of the ongoing IPS service meet in Bhopal.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Close Shave For Cops as Dinghy Upturns in Bhopal's Upper Lake During IPS Service Meet
A small boat, carrying eight people including some police officers and DGP VK Singh's wife, upturned in water. (News18 video grab)

Bhopal: Several senior police officers, including the wife of Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh, had a close shave on Thursday after a dinghy they were in upturned during a water sports event in Upper Lake in Bhopal. The incident occurred when water sports activities were on at the lake as a part of the ongoing IPS service meet in the capital city.

The small boat was carrying eight people including the DGP's wife Tuheen Singh, IPS officer Rajesh Chawla and his wife Sunita, ADG Vijay Kataria's son Dipanshu and another IPS officer's son Apoorva Arjaria, when it suddenly upturned in the water.

The officers were participating in the water sports meet, during which a dragon boat race was also organised. The officers were left stunned by the incident and soon life guards present on spot swung into action and saved all who fell into the water and were afloat owing to their life jackets.

Following the incident, the officers turned away from the lake and engaged themselves in non-water sports activities.

For obvious reasons, the senior officers remained tight lipped on the incident. However, some officers came off the record and claimed that the incident was only a minor one and all safety measures were taken to avoid the occurrence of a tragedy.

Last year, eleven youths had drowned in the same lake while immersing Lord Ganesha, apparently owing to the lack of safety measures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram