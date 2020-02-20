Close Shave For Cops as Dinghy Upturns in Bhopal's Upper Lake During IPS Service Meet

Bhopal: Several senior police officers, including the wife of Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh, had a close shave on Thursday after a dinghy they were in upturned during a water sports event in Upper Lake in Bhopal. The incident occurred when water sports activities were on at the lake as a part of the ongoing IPS service meet in the capital city.

The small boat was carrying eight people including the DGP's wife Tuheen Singh, IPS officer Rajesh Chawla and his wife Sunita, ADG Vijay Kataria's son Dipanshu and another IPS officer's son Apoorva Arjaria, when it suddenly upturned in the water.

The officers were participating in the water sports meet, during which a dragon boat race was also organised. The officers were left stunned by the incident and soon life guards present on spot swung into action and saved all who fell into the water and were afloat owing to their life jackets.

Following the incident, the officers turned away from the lake and engaged themselves in non-water sports activities.

For obvious reasons, the senior officers remained tight lipped on the incident. However, some officers came off the record and claimed that the incident was only a minor one and all safety measures were taken to avoid the occurrence of a tragedy.

Last year, eleven youths had drowned in the same lake while immersing Lord Ganesha, apparently owing to the lack of safety measures.

