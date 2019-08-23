Close Shave for Crew as Helicopter Ferrying Relief Material to Flood-hit Uttarkashi Crash-lands

Dehradun: Crew of a private aviation company had a close shave on Friday noon after the helicopter they were flying in the disaster-hit Uttarkashi district had a crash-landing, official said.

Uttarkashi district magistrate of Ashish Chauhan said both the crew members on-board are safe.

The copter, belonged to Aryan aviation, was on its way back after transporting relief material in Tikochi village in disaster-hit Uttarkashi. The chopper hit the big rocks on ground after the pilot lost control, said eyewitnesses. “Luckily it did not catch fire,” they said.

On Wednesday, another helicopter owned by a private aviation company – Heritage aviation — crashed after its router entangled with the wires of a ropeway killing three crew membersincluding pilot, co-pilot and a helper.

Uttarkashi witnessed a massive disaster recently after flash floods killed 18 people in the region. 51 villages hit by the natural disaster following which the state government has pressed private copters in the relief works.

