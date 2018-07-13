A Qatar Airways' Kochi-bound Airbus A330 aircraft carrying 306 passengers from Doha landed "off-centred" on runway due to adverse weather conditions on Friday morning, damaging 12 runway lights.However, all passengers were safe, a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesperson said.Two flights - a Dubai-bound FlyDubai and an Emirates' flight for Kochi - were delayed due to the incident, which is being investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the CIAL said in a statement.Qatar Airways cancelled the return leg of the flight and accommodated all passengers on other flights, it added.The airline confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft "skidded" during landing roll due to heavy rain and water on the runway, damaging a few runway lights."A Qatar Airways flight, QR 516, bound for Kochi from Doha, with 306 passengers on board, landed off-centred on runway, apparently due to the adverse weather build-up immediately prior to touch down at Kochi airport. There were no casualties reported," the CIAL said.The incident happened at 0219 hours Friday morning, it added."The weather condition was acceptable when the aircraft commenced approach to the runway, it is reported.Later observation revealed that there was a sudden weather build-up almost on the runway, with heavy rain and cross wind, causing the aircraft to touch down few meters off the pre-designated central line."Subsequently the pilot could manage to correct the deviation and the aircraft was brought back to the central line of the runway and then to the parking stand," it said.During the runway inspection, 12 lights fitting on the right edge of the runway were found damaged, the CIAL said, adding the debris was immediately removed and the runway was made operational at 0338 hours."Qatar Airways flight QR516 from DOH to COK skidded during landing roll due to heavy rain and water on the runway, damaging a few runway lights. The aircraft taxied normally to the stand," the airline said in the statement.It, however, refused to share the number of people onboard, including the crew.