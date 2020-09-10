Close to Rs 6L Withdrawn from Bank Account of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's Using Clone Cheque

A case of fraud was reported on Wednesday after around six lakh rupees were withdrawn from the bank account of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The amount was reportedly siphoned off using clone cheque from two banks in Lucknow.

The fraudulent withdrawal was caught when the miscreants tried to get cash for the third time, following which the Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, was informed over the phone. A case has been registered against unknown miscreants in Ayodhya late on Wednesday night.

On September 1, Rs 1.5 lakh was reportedly withdrawn from a bank in Lucknow. Two days later, the amount of withdrawal climbed to Rs 3.5 lakh. On the third time, when a cheque of Rs 9.86 lakh was withdrawn from Bank of Baroda in Lucknow, the bank called the trust for verification, and only then the fraudulent action came to light.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust, confirmed that nearly six lakh rupees is missing and reported the matter to Ayodhya Police.

Circle Officer Rajesh Rai said that information was given by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that a fake cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh and another of Rs 3.5 lakh have been drawn fraudulently.