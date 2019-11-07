Closed Roads, Traffic Jams and Power Outage: Kashmir Tries to Grapple With Season's First Snowfall

Srinagar: Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed the season’s first snowfall, a result of the interaction between the winds blowing from the Mediterranean Sea and the Maha cyclone. The unexpected bout of snowfall wreaked havoc across the Valley, given the damage incurred to horticulture, power infrastructure.

The newly constituted administration is yet to clear off the snow from the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. The snowfall started on Wednesday evening in the upper reaches of Kashmir and by midnight most of the Valley covered under a blanket of snow.

It’s still autumn in the Valley, the trees are yet to shed their leaves. Roads have been closed at several places due to the collapse of trees and electricity poles were damaged leading to power outages across the Valley.

The apple industry, which was incurred huge losses due to the restive situation following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, has once again been caught in a quagmire as several apple-trees have collapsed.

The snowfall seems to have caught everyone by surprise and it seems that even the administration was caught off-guard as no advisory was issued. Meanwhile, chaos reigns in the streets of Srinagar, which is seeing traffic jams in a number of places. People could be seen pushing their cars through the piling snow.

The internet services haven’t resumed since they were shut down three months back. Even, reporters too can only file reports Media Facilitation Centre (MFC), which is now facing power outages.

The MFC's computers have stopped working and only reporters, who have personal laptops are able to access the internet given the dying battery-backup.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.