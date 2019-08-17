Closed Since August 5 Amid Lockdown in Kashmir, Over a Hundred Schools to Resume Classes from Monday
The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng, officials said.
Kashmiri child looks from behind a fence in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Srinagar: Classes will resume in 190 schools in Srinagar on Monday as the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure safety and security of the students, an official spokesperson said.
"As many as 190 schools will reopen on Monday in various zones of the district. The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng," the spokesperson said.
He said Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary convened a meeting on Saturday with officers of the education department and heads of schools in the district.
The meeting had extensive discussions with regard to reopening of schools in the district, the spokesman said, adding that school heads and zonal education officers who attended the meeting shared their suggestions.
The spokesman said some schools in Rainawari and Eidgah areas in downtown city will also reopen on Monday.
The deputy commissioner, addressing the meeting, said safety and security of students is the prime concern of the district administration and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that.
Compensatory classes would also be held later this month to make up for the days lost, Choudhary said.
The district administration has offered the school managements all required assistance and support to restart the classes, the spokesman said.
Curfew-like restrictions were put in place in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, hours before the Centre's move to scrap provisions of Article 370 and reorganise the state into two union territories.
