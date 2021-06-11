Cloud Burst, Hailstorms In Himachal Pradesh Before Arrival Of Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh is facing the havoc of heavy rain even before the arrival of the monsoon. Several districts across the state received heavy rain in the last two days.

Many parts of the Una district witnessed a hailstorm following a cloud burst near Chamba. Lightning has led to the deaths of 250-300 sheep in Baijnath, Kangra. Lightning struck Jiya village, near Kullu’s Bijli Mahadev shrine, and nearby forests caught fire. However, the fire could not spread due to rain.

Even on Friday, the weather in the state remained cloudy.

Kangra experienced 103 mm of rain on Thursday, Dharamsala 58 mm, Palampur 14 mm, Shahpur 38 mm, and Jogindernagar 33 mm.

On Thursday evening, a cloud burst occurred in Lech Panchayat of Chamba district. Filthy water and garbage entered people’s homes as two sewerage lines flooded. The maize crops have also been damaged as garbage and water entered the fields.

Debris has harmed the village’s drinking water sources, as well as the apple orchards. However, there has been no report of any fatalities.

Hailstorms and rain have brought relief to Una, which has been experiencing the highest temperature in the state.

Rain and hailstorm hit Mandi earlier on Thursday and some parts of Kangra witnessed rain with thunderstorms. The weather in Shimla was cloudy all day.

The Public Works Department restored trafﬁc on the Chamba-Teesa Via Sach Pass road late Wednesday evening. On Wednesday night, Una district experienced its lowest summer temperature in eight years, at 31 degrees. The lowest temperature recorded in 2013 was 30.2 degrees Celsius on June 11th.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla rain is expected across the state from Friday to June 16. On June 12 and 13, most of the state will experience heavy rain and thunderstorms. The weather forecaster has issued an Orange Alert for several districts including rain and storm warning for Friday. Pre-monsoon showers are expected in the state on Friday.

