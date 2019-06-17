Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cloud Cover, Gusty Winds Protect Delhi from Heat

Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54 per cent, it said. Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Cloud Cover, Gusty Winds Protect Delhi from Heat
For Representation
New Delhi: A cloud cover cocooned the national capital Monday, offering relief from the sweltering heat, with the weatherman predicting the temperatures will remain below normal for another three-four days.

The local Meteorological (MeT) office said gusty winds and a cloudy sky kept the mercury in check. The city recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, and a low of 28 degrees Celsius.

Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54 per cent, it said. Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days. The mercury will hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

