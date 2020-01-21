Cloud Cover Increases Temperatures across Delhi but Mercury is Expected to Dip Soon
The maximum increased to 20.2 degrees Celsius as against 16.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. It was a notch below normal.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital increased on Tuesday due to a cloud cover, an official from the MeT department said.
However, temperatures are expected to dip in the next two to three days with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday.
The city recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal.
Weather experts said wind direction will change and cold northwesterly winds will start blowing in from the hills on Wednesday, which will lead to a dip in the temperatures.
The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.
A fresh western disturbance January 28 onwards is expected to trigger "fairly widespread" rainfall in the entire northwest India and "good" snowfall in the hills, the weatherman said.
Meanwhile, calm winds and cloud cover led to an increase in pollution levels on Tuesday. The overall air quality index stood at 364 at 4 pm, up from 269 recorded on Monday.
