Cloud Cover, Patchy Rains to Keep Mercury in Check in Delhi: Met Dept

A cloud cover and patchy rains are expected to keep the mercury below the 35 degrees Celsius-mark on Wednesday, the weather department said. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

On and off light rains will continue in the city over the next six days, the meteorological department said, adding moderate rainfall is likely on Thursday. Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded an air quality index of 54 at 10 am, which falls in the "satisfactory" category An AQI between 0 and50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, it is considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. Above 500 is severe as well as emergency category. On Monday, the city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41, which was the lowest since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth "good" day in terms of air quality this year. AQI values were 45, 50, 50 and 45 on March 28, August 13, August 20 and August 24, respectively. The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August.

A CPCB official said the improvement in air quality can be attributed to favourable weather — good wind speed and rainfall — and coronavirus-forced curbs.

.