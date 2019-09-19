Take the pledge to vote

Cloud Cover Provides Temporary Relief from Sultry Weather in Delhi, Light Rain Predicted

Delhi has been reeling under a long spell of high temperatures and humidity since September 8, when the city recorded 47.4 mm rains.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Cloud Cover Provides Temporary Relief from Sultry Weather in Delhi, Light Rain Predicted
Light rains are predicted in Delhi for Thursday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A thick cloud cover enveloped the national capital on Thursday morning, providing a much-needed relief to the city residents from the sultry weather. However, the weather department said the clouds were likely to dissipate as the day progressed and a very light rain might occur at a few places.

Delhi has been reeling under a long spell of high temperatures and humidity since September 8, when the city recorded 47.4 mm rains. Only brief spells of very light rainfall have occurred after that.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and humidity at 83 per cent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

He said only very light, patchy rains were expected in the remaining days of September till the monsoon started withdrawing from the region.

"Normally, the monsoon withdraws from the Delhi-NCR region around September 21. But this time, it is expected to retreat only around the month-end," the official said.

In September so far, the national capital has recorded 50.4 mm rains against the 30-year average of 94.9 mm — a deficiency of 47 per cent.

Overall, the city has recorded 380.4 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 618.7 mm rains from June 1, when the monsoon season starts, till September 18 — a shortfall of 39 per cent — according to IMD data.

The MeT department official said the deficiency would only increase as not much rains were likely now.

