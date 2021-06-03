Cloudburst Damages Homes In Himachal Pradesh Village, Roads Blocked In Other Parts

Monsoon is yet to officially arrive in northern India, but Himachal Pradesh has already started receiving rainfall. State capital Shimla and its adjoining areas, including Mandi, on Tuesday, experienced light to moderate rains and hailstorms.

A cloudburst in Mugla village in Chamba district caused considerable damage to a few houses. It led to an overflow of drains and the water entered the homes of villagers. A lot of debris entered the temples and many two-wheelers were washed away.

#WATCH | Trees uprooted, roads blocked due to heavy rain and winds in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qJymCYTiLX— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Kandhar village in Solan district experienced maximum destruction where homes were damaged, and debris entered the buildings. However, no causality has been reported. Victims have demanded relief from the administration.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas in Chamba and Solan districts, and trees were uprooted which resulted in roadblocks. The footpaths were reduced to debris that blocked NH-305 and the traffic came to a standstill till around 4pm.

Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district remained the wettest with 48.5 mm of rain, followed by Jubbarhatti with 25 mm of rain. Shimla and Dalhousie got 10mm of rain each, Kufri received 8 mm of rain, Mandi experienced 6 mm of rain, Tinder and Banjar got 5 mm each.

The minimum temperatures in Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in many areas remained 3 degrees to 4 degrees below normal. Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius.

https://weathershimla.nic.in/pdf/weather-bulletin/Weather_Forecast_Bulletin.pdf

According to the weather office, the wet spell will continue in the region till June 5.

Earlier this week, the meteorological centre in Shimla said the state has received 105.5 mm rainfall from March to May this year. The rainfall was 11% less than the last season, said director Manmohan Singh. However, this precipitation comes in the normal range, he added.

