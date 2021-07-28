Cloudburst Hits Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir; HM Amit Shah Takes Stock

A cloudburst has been reported near the Holy Amarnath shrine in Kashmir on Wednesday. Authorities claimed that no loss of life or injury has occurred due to the incident yet. No yatris present at the cave at the time of the cloudburst, they said. Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he spoke to Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of J&K, regarding the incident.

बाबा अमरनाथ की पवित्र गुफा के पास बादल फटने के संबंध में मैंने जम्मू-कश्मीर के LG श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात कर जानकारी ली है। राहत कार्यों व स्थिति के सटीक आकलन के लिए NDRF की टीमें वहाँ भेजी जा रही हैं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

Shah also said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to assess the real extent of damage.

#Breaking Cloudburst hits Holy Cave Amarnath. No loss of life or injury reported in the incident. Watch #NationAt5 with @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/JtPZegt9Dw — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2021

Another incident of cloudburst happened at Kishtwar district of the Jammu region. The District Collector of Kishtwar said that there was a cloudburst at Hunzar village in Kishtwar and the army was called for assistance along with J&K police.

Seven bodies have reportedly been recovered so far. While 17 persons in total have suffered injuries, out of which seven are grievous.

In view of inclement weather, the injured personnel are being evacuated by soldiers, porters and ponies up to the road head.

According to authorities, 17 people are reportedly missing. Rescue operations are on to find them.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Poonch national highway that was closed due to landslide in the afternoon was opened after remaining closed for around 30 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here