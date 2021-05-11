Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Devprayag; Shops, Buildings Damaged

Several shops and damages were damaged in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag when cloudburst hit the area on Tuesday evening, news agency ANI reported. Relief and rescue teams are on way,even though no casualties have been reported so far.

“No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. Home minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat after the cloudburst.

The cloudburst occurred at around 5 pm, damaging nearly a dozen shops and other properties, officials said. No casualties were reported as most of the establishments were shut owing to covid-19 restrictions. MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag, said that around a dozen shops and several other properties were damaged in the cloudburst.

However, the officials are monitoring the situation as the water level in the area is rising.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here