Cloudburst: A Stealthy Weather Event That Triggers Flash Floods in Hilly Areas. How Does It Occur | Explained

Flash floods caused by cloudbursts have become increasingly common in the mountainous regions of India, highlighting the increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to the acute impact of climate change.

On Friday, a cloudburst in the lower Amarnath cave area left 13 people killed and many injured. Heavy boulders and gushing water hit the base camp at Baltal, washing away three langars and 25 tents pitched by pilgrims undertaking the perilous annual yatra to the famed holy shrine.

Cloudburst as a major extreme weather phenomenon first made headlines in August 2010 during flash floods in parts of Ladakh. Cloudburst and heavy overnight rains triggered floods that left over 250 dead and close to 9,000 people affected.

But, India was yet to witness one of its worst tragedies caused by multiple cloudbursts in the upper reaches of the Himalayas at Uttarakhand. In June 2013, over 6,000 people were lost and numerous displaced due to the flash floods in Kedarnath valley known for its 8th century Shiva temple.

WHAT IS A CLOUDBURST?

A cloudburst can be described as very heavy rainfall that suddenly occurs for a brief period over a small area. According to a report by National Institute of Disaster Management on the 2013 Uttarakhand flash flood, cloudbursts can be accompanied by hail and thunderstorm. While cloudbursts can technically occur anywhere, they are most commonly witnessed in mountainous and desert regions.

India Meteorological Department director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said cloudburst is a small-scale event and takes place over hilly areas in the Himalayas or in the Western Ghats. He said when warm monsoon winds interact with cold winds it leads for formation of massive clouds, which is also due to the topography or orographic factors. If 10 cm rainfall is received at a station in one hour, the rain event is termed as cloudburst.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, said the large clouds are called cumulonimbus and can stretch to even 13 to 14 km in height. If they are trapped over a region or there is a no air movement for them to disperse, they discharge over a specific area.

According to an explainer by the IMD on its website, “It is very difficult to predict cloudbursts due to its very small scale in space and time. To monitor or nowcast (forecasting few hours lead time) the cloudburst, we need to have dense radar network over the cloudburst-prone areas or one need to have a very high resolution weather forecasting models to resolve the scale of cloudburst.”

As opposed to a spell of heavy rains, a cloudburst may seem like causing a very large amount of rainfall to descend all at once. Experts said it is in effect an event marked by extraordinary precipitation and not a “burst” in the strictest sense.

WHY ARE THEY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT?

The cloudburst is an unpredictable and stealthy weather event. Mostly unannounced and occurring in the upper reaches that are difficult to access, the localised weather event is known to trigger flash floods that can wash away large human settlements as water gushes downstream.

Mohapatra said, “Cloudbursts cannot be predicted. But we do give alerts of very heavy rainfall. M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, said the incidents of cloudburst seem to be rising. Although, it is difficult to forecast cloudbursts, doppler radars can be helpful in predicting them. Nowcasts can be given three hours prior to the event, he added.

But not every place may have a radar, especially the Himalayan region. According to a written response by earth sciences minister, Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on July 23, the Himalayan region has seven doppler radars — two in Jammu and Kashmir (Sonmarg and Srinagar), one each in Uttarakhand (Kufri), Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand), Mohanbari (Assam), Meghalaya (Sohri) and Tripura (Agartala).

Senior meteorologist Kamaljit Ray, currently posted at the ministry of earth sciences, said many cloudburst events also go unnoticed as not every place where the event occurs may have Automatic Weather Station to record the rainfall, especially the hilly areas. More importantly, the duration of the event is very short. Ray, who co-authored a paper along with Rajeevan and other meteorologists on deaths due extreme weather events from 1971-2019, said cloudbursts are also not normal weather events as it leads to loss of lives and damage to the property.

WHAT CAN BE THE IMPACT?

A cloudburst can have a devastating impact triggering flash floods. These floods can cause uprooting of trees and movement of boulders and other debris. On its way down, the water gathers speed and force and can sweep aside structures in the way. Cloudbursts can also cause landslides in hilly areas while in the plains, it can lead to rapid flooding.

WHICH REGIONS ARE MOST PRONE?

Experts have said Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are often hit by cloudbursts. “Cloudbursts do occur at plains, however, mountainous regions are more prone to cloud bursts due to orography.”

