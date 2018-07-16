English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cloudburst Washes Away Houses in Chamoli, One Killed After Falling in Canal
Image for representation.
Dehradun: Several houses, shops and vehicles were swept away following a cloudburst in Tharali and Ghat areas of Chamoli district early on Monday, while a woman died after falling into an overflowing canal in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.
While five houses were damaged in Kundi village, ten houses suffered damage in Maukhmalla village of Ghat area where two animals were also washed away, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)said here.
However, no human casualty was reported in these incidents.
Relief and rescue teams consisting of police and SDRF personnel were rushed to affected areas, Chamoli District Magistrate Ashish Joshi said.
Meanwhile, the body of a woman was recovered from a canal in Munsyari area of Pithoragarh district on Monday.
The 36-year-old Haruli Devi had fallen into the swollen Bathiraula canal after slipping off a rock yesterday, the SEOC said.
Landslides triggered by heavy rains also blocked Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway near Nalauda and Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway near Dabarkot and Kuthnor.
