News18 » India
1-min read

Clouds Play Spoilsport for Thousands Gathered to Witness Solar Eclipse in Kerala

Thousands in Kerala had assembled to view what has been dubbed as ‘the ring of fire’. However, people of some districts were less fortunate as heavy clouds blurred their vision of the ‘surya grahan’.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Clouds Play Spoilsport for Thousands Gathered to Witness Solar Eclipse in Kerala
People gather to witness solar eclipse in Tamil Nadu on December 26, 2019. (News18)

Thiruvananthapuram: The annular solar eclipse was witnessed by thousands of enthusiastic people, including children and the aged, especially in northern districts of Kerala. However, clouds played a dampener in some places, blurring the view of the rare spectacle.

The solar eclipse was first visible at Cheruvathoor in Kasaragod, where a private operator totally stopped bus service on a particular route during the eclipse. Consequently, the sight was viewed in the districts of Kozhikode and Kannur. Payasam and breakfast was distributed in Kozhikode during the four-hour eclipse to dispel myths about abstaining from food and celebrate the occasion.

In the districts of Kottayam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, the eclipse was said to be partial. In Wayanad, there was an atmosphere of disappointment as the annular eclipse was not visible due to clouds.

The people of Wayanad were not alone, as a young boy in Kalpetta said he too was saddened as he could not see the eclipse totally. "We came here with lot of expectations, but are disappointed," he said.

Various temples, including the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, Padmanabha Swamy temple at Thiruvananthapuram, and the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur were closed during the solar eclipse and are expected to open after purification rites.

