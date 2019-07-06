Cloudy Day in Delhi, Light Rain Likely on Sunday

New Delhi: A cloud cover cocooned the national capital Saturday, offering some respite to the people from heat.

Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The maximum humidity was recorded 80 per cent while the minimum was 56 per cent. No rain occurred in the last nine hours, the officials said.

The department predicted a high of 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 26 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle for Sunday.