Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cloudy Day in Delhi, Light Rain Likely on Sunday

Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cloudy Day in Delhi, Light Rain Likely on Sunday
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: A cloud cover cocooned the national capital Saturday, offering some respite to the people from heat.

Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The maximum humidity was recorded 80 per cent while the minimum was 56 per cent. No rain occurred in the last nine hours, the officials said.

The department predicted a high of 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 26 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle for Sunday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram