English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cloudy Day in Delhi, Light Rain Likely on Sunday
Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A cloud cover cocooned the national capital Saturday, offering some respite to the people from heat.
Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.
The maximum humidity was recorded 80 per cent while the minimum was 56 per cent. No rain occurred in the last nine hours, the officials said.
The department predicted a high of 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 26 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle for Sunday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results