1-min read

Cloudy Skies, Rains and Thunderstorms Sees Temperature in Delhi drops to 34 Degrees Celsuis

The change in the temperature is due to an active western disturbance that is expected to bring rains over the north Indian plains and the hills.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
Cloudy Skies, Rains and Thunderstorms Sees Temperature in Delhi drops to 34 Degrees Celsuis
(PTI/File photo for representative purposes only.)

Cloudy skies, light rains and thunderstorm brought the mercury down in the national capital on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said, even as some parts reported squall.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, said the Safdurjung laboratory recorded traces of rain and thunderstorms with a maximum wind speed of 58 kilometres per hour.

The city recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius.

The change in the temperature is due to an active western disturbance that is expected to bring rains over the north Indian plains and the hills.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

The effect of this western disturbance is likely to last until May 6-7, Met officials said.

The skies will continue to remain cloudy, with spells of rain expected on Monday. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will continue to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.



