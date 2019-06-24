Take the pledge to vote

Cloudy Sky, Light Rains Likely in Delhi in Next 24 Hours

Light rain activity will continue in patches for another two-three days. Thereafter, the temperatures will rise slightly, chief meteorologist at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palwat said.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital on Monday dropped several notches owing to light rainfall, easterly winds and a western disturbance.

The city recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 78 per cent, according to the weather office.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and the Delhi Ridge recorded traces of rainfall.

Moisture-laden easterly winds are moving towards Delhi and a western disturbance is also affecting weather activity in the hills and the northern plains, including the Delhi-NCR region, said Kuldeep Shrivastava, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three to four days, he said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said a thundercloud over Haryana is moving towards Delhi and light rain is likely in the next 24 hours which will keep the mercury in check.

Light rain activity will continue in patches for another two-three days. Thereafter, the temperatures will rise slightly, chief meteorologist at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palwat said.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday. The city is likely to witness light rain, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

