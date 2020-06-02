INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cloudy Weather Keeps Mercury in Check in Delhi, No Heat Wave till June 8

(PTI/File photo for representative purposes only.)

(PTI/File photo for representative purposes only.)

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded a maximum of 36.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Share this:

A partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Tuesday, while the weather department said there will be no heat wave in Delhi-NCR before June 8.


The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded a maximum of 36.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted very light rain or thundershower with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With another western disturbance expected to affect the weather in northwest India starting Wednesday evening, a heat wave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting center, said the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heatwave conditions will not return for the period.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, Srivastava said.

These two systems will lead to thunderstorm and light rains over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5.

"A heat wave is unlikely over northwest India till June 8," he said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading