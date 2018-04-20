English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results 2018 Declared at cusrinagar.edu.in; Check Now!
Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results 2018 have been declared on its official website - cusrinagar.edu.in. The varsity has released the results of Undergraduate (UG), Integrated (IG) and B.Ed term end examinations that were conducted in the month of October 2017.
Cluster University Srinagar's official website.
Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results 2018 have been declared on its official website - cusrinagar.edu.in. The varsity has released the results of Undergraduate (UG), Integrated (IG) and B.Ed term end examinations that were conducted in the month of October 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://cusrinagar.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Result – 1st Semester’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Result’ given in front of ‘Result of 1st Semester - UG, IG and B.Ed Batch 2017’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://cusrinagar.edu.in/Result/Result?Semester=UG1
About Cluster University Srinagar:
The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) was established under the J&K State Legislature Act-III, 2016 by amalgamating the academic, physical and technical infrastructural resources of five close knitted colleges viz Amar Singh College, Sri Pratap College, Govt. College for Women, M. A. Road, Govt. Degree College, Bemina and Govt. College of Education. The varsity is funded via ‘Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan’ (RUSA) that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD), Government of India.
