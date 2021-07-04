CM Adityanath Announces Setting-up of 5 Industrial Clusters Around New Purvanchal Expressway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Saturday that five industrial clusters will be built around the new Purvanchal Expressway, providing jobs to the youth of the state.

He said industrial development will take place in the Purvanchal area, adding that Eastern UP would not only become an industrial corridor but also the basis for environmental conservation.

“Our Government is working on an action plan around the Purvanchal Expressway area, so that the youth of Uttar Pradesh will get jobs in Uttar Pradesh, itself, and contribute towards the development of the state by following the path of self-reliance. The youth of our state will contribute towards making it a $1 billion economy," he said at a plantation ceremony in Sultanpur along the Purvanchal Expressway.

The Purvanchal Expressway is set to be inaugurated next month.

Twenty-five crore saplings were planted in a day in Uttar Pradesh, and on the occasion Adityanath planted a sapling in in Sultanpur, as well. The record for planting 25 crore saplings was achieved at a sharp 5.49 pm. By evening 6.15 pm, as many as 25,50,90,119 saplings were planted in the state.

Over one billion saplings have been planted in UP during Adityanath’s regime, the goverment says. To encourage people to plant saplings, the government has also started a competition where top planters get awards.

To participate, residents have to upload a photo of planting saplings on the website of the Forest Department.

The CM also worshipped a 100-year-old Banyan tree in the area and gave it the recognition of a ‘Heritage Tree’. He said such ‘heritage trees’ will be identified and protected in the state.

Participating in the Van Mahotsav, UP Governor Anandiben Patel also established ‘Smiriti Vatika’ in Jhansi on Sunday. Patel planted multi-use plants rich in nutrients and medicinal properties. About five thousand saplings were planted in the vatika.

Meanwhile, Adityanath asked people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, warning that the Covid pandemic was not yet over. “The State government is providing all facilities from testing to vaccination to timely sanitization. Please don’t be careless, listen to the surveillance committees and follow their advice. Get vaccinated as the vaccine is the only protective shield against coronavirus,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here