CM Adityanath Announces Special Residential Schools for Children of UP Labourers for Free Education

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced special residential schools for the children of the labour force in the state of UP. “Labourers build the nation, but they cannot secure the future of their children,” he said during a community wedding ceremony in Moradabad.

Atal Residential schools, where the children of the workers will study for free along with other facilities, are set to be built at every divisional headquarters.

“Our government is giving due respect to the work of the labourers. It is our responsibility to build their future. The contributions of labourers are priceless. They contribute to nation-building. They have built high buildings for all, but are unable to do anything for themselves. Now, the government will work for them. In order to ensure that their children do not live nomadic lives, we are going to build Atal residential school at every divisional headquarters. In which, the children of laborers will study for free. They will stay there and take advantage of other facilities. Labourers may work anywhere, but their children will study at one place,” he said.

Besides, Adityanath added that weddings, too, will be organised for the daughters of the labouers. “The government is also concerned about the future of their children after marriage. Residential schools will also be opened for their children in 18 zones. He said that when the lockdown was declared during COVID, there was a food crisis in front of the workers along with employment. The government helped them with one thousand rupees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the right decision at the right time to protect your life,” he said.

On Monday, 2754 couples were married in Moradabad under the Kanya Marriage Scheme by the Labor Department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended it as the chief guest. On this occasion, he started his address with congratulations and best wishes to the bride and groom who were tied in the nuptial knot.