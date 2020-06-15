CM Adityanath Orders Medical Teams to Monitor 11 Worst Affected Covid-19 Districts, Formulate Action Plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent medical officers and teams to 11 districts which are severely affected with the novel coronavirus in the state.

These districts include- Agra, Firozabad, Meerut, Bulandshehar, Basti, Jhansi, Moradabad, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Aligarh. The designated teams will be submitting their reports to the CM within the next five days.

These teams will also analyse the growth rate of Covid-19 positive cases, the mortality rate among the patients along with formulating an action plan for the areas. Along with this, the officers will also focus on the surveillance system for Covid-19 and will be working towards consolidating these systems.

Emphasising on how a strong surveillance and health system led to the control of encephalitis in the eastern UP, CM Yogi told these officers, “We have to control Covid-19 pandemic in a way we have controlled encephalitis. In a short span of three years and with the help of well-coordinated strategies and interdepartmental coordination, the encephalitis infection rate was brought down to just 60% from a whopping 90%.”

With 499 fresh cases of coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s total tally rose to 13,615 of which 8268 have been discharged, 4,948 are active cases and the death toll reached 399.





