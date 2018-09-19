English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CM Adityanath Proposes to Name One Road in Each UP Urban Local Body After Vajpayee
According to the Directorate of Local Bodies, there are 16 municipal corporations, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats in the state.
Picture for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said every urban local body in the state will develop an attractive road, which will be named as the "Atal Gaurav Path" after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Along with the beautification of these roads, all necessary and modern facilities should also be provided, he said here on Tuesday, adding that the urban local bodies should also make arrangements for cleaning the drains and keeping them covered.
Reviewing various schemes such as "Namami Gange", "Amrut Yojana" and "Smart City Mission", Adityanath said people from various parts of the world will be visiting the Kumbh-2019, which will be held in Allahabad from January 15 to March 4 next year.
He said cleanliness in the Sangam area should generate a feeling of devotion among the visitors and devotees and added that the preparations should be done keeping this in mind.
Adityanath also said it should be ensured that from December 15, no sewage canal, industrial or soild waste falls into the Ganga or any of its tributaries.
From January 2019, the holy river should be clean and its flow should be uninterrupted from Bijnor to Ballia, he added.
The chief minister directed the Urban Development and Irrigation departments to hold a meeting in advance to ensure that there was adequate water in the Ganga during the Kumbh.
