CM Amarinder Singh Directs Punjab Officials to Ensure Amarnath Pilgrims Return Safely
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Pathankot district administration on Friday to ensure the safe return of the Amarnath pilgrims after they were asked to leave Kashmir immediately following intelligence inputs of terror threats to the pilgrimage.
Singh asked various departments to facilitate the smooth movement of the pilgrims and tourists shifting out the the Kashmir Valley, an official spokesperson said.
The chief minister directed the Pathankot deputy commissioner to coordinate the operations for the safety of the pilgrims once they cross the border into Punjab. He has also asked all the departments concerned to cooperate with the district administration, the spokesperson said.
The directives come hours after the army cited intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. It prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the pilgrims and tourists to immediately cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible.
According to the official, the border areas have been put on high alert and the Punjab police directed to check any infiltration of terrorists from Kashmir into the state.
The state police chief has been asked to coordinate with his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the bordering areas are not under any threat.
Singh has directed that the security should be beefed up at all vital installations in the state. He ordered that all communications and movement between the two states should be strictly monitored round the clock, the official said.
The chief minister is taking regular updates on the situation at the border, the official added.
