'CM and I Thought as Parents': Sisodia Says All Schools in Delhi to Continue to Remain Shut Due to Covid-19

All schools will continue to remain shut in the national capital until further orders, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I thought if we, as parents, would want to take the risk of sending our children to school. The Delhi government has thus decided that all government, private, aided, unaided, MCD schools will remain shut in Delhi until the next orders,” Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said.

News18.com had reported that the Delhi government may extend its orders to keep schools shut post-October 31 by almost a month.

Sisodia added, “The threat of coronavirus is still looming over the country and the world. The rising number of cases is a cause of worry. The question arises among teachers, parents, children whether schools will reopen? Behind this question, there is fear lurking that children may contract the disease. Parents and teachers who have met me have suggested that schools should not be allowed to reopen, for now, if two hundred to four hundred kids start coming to schools, the threat of the virus spreading will increase. Across the world, wherever schools had reopened, it was seen that fear prevailed and the cases also increased.”

Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.64 lakh, authorities said.

The last single day jump was on September 16 when the national capital recorded 4,473 cases with 33 deaths and 3,313 recoveries.

The positivity rate has shot up to 8.48%, which is higher than the cumulative positivity rate at 8.18%. The case fatality rate in the past ten days has crosses 1% mark and is now at 1.02 % compared to the cumulative case fatality rate at 1.74%.