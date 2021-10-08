CM Baghel Dances to Shankar Mahadevan's Tunes, Delhi's Grand Morning Aarti: India on Day 2 of Navratri

Day 2 of Navratri begins today in full force across India. Early morning arti performed at Delhi’s Jhandewalan temple marks Dwitiya or the second day of Navratri.

Taking this opportunity to wish his countrymen, PM Modi took to Twitter to extends his wishes while reiterating the significance of this auspicious day.

नवरात्रि के दूसरे दिन त्याग और तप की देवी मां ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा होती है। माता ब्रह्मचारिणी अपने सभी भक्तों को सफलता और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद दें। pic.twitter.com/jOIzN1KFPq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

In a video tweeted by ANI, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupeshh Baghel was also seen dancing with party leaders at the inauguration of Mata Kausalya Temple in Chandkhurai, yesterday.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupeshh Baghel danced with party leaders at the inauguration of Mata Kausalya Temple in Chandkhurai, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TGTSVT1fsr— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Dwitiya is devoted to the second form of Nav Durga, Goddess Brahmacharini. She is believed to be the unmarried form of Mata Parvati when she did severe ‘tapa’ or penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband. The name Brahmacharini is given because of her tough penance and hard austerity.

Also Read: Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: Day-wise Timings, History and Significance of 9 days

The Dwitiya Tithi is set to continue till 10:48 AM on October 8. The auspicious time to perform Maa Brahmcharini Puja will prevail from 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM and 02:05 PM to 02:52 PM.

Across India, Maa Brahmacharini puja begins with pouring milk, curd, melted butter, honey, and sugar on the idol. Then she is offered flowers, akshat, roli, sandalwood and bhog comprising sugar, mishri and panchamrit followed by her favourite flower Jasmine, paan, betel nut and cloves.

The festival of Navratri spans over 9 days whereby devotees offer their prayers to goddess Durga and her nine forms. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.